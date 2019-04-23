New Brunswick tops list of CAA’s worst roads in Atlantic Canada

Canadian winters are never easy. And when you add bad roads to the equation, winters are even harder.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) wanted to see which roads in Atlantic Canada were the worst, so they narrowed down the 10 worst for 2019 as voted by the public.

This year, New Brunswick received the most nods for worst roads. From the 7,000 compiled votes over three weeks, five of the 10 worst roads were located in New Brunswick.

Receiving the most votes was Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge, N.B., which is located about 25 km outside Fredericton. Coming in second place was Waterford Road in Waterford, N.B.

Here’s the list in its entirety:

Tripp Settlement Road, Keswick Ridge, N.B. Waterford Road, Waterford, N.B. Markland Road, Colinet, N.L. Indian Meal Line Torbay, N.L. New Brunswick 905, Petitcodiac, N.B Meadowville Station Road, Pictou, N.S. Witless Bay Line, Trepassey, N.L. New Brunswick 480, N.B. South Uniacke Road, Mount Uniacke, N.S, Pine Glen Road, Pine Glen, N.B.

The votes came from all road users like cyclists, pedestrians, public transit users and motorists. Notably, no roads on Prince Edward Island made the list.

Gary Howard, vice-president of communications at CAA Atlantic, says road safety is their top priority.

“Every year, our Worst Roads campaign allows the public to identify poor road conditions in their area,” says Gary Howard, vice-president of communications at CAA Atlantic.

“We will now notify government officials of the 10 worst roads and hopefully will soon be sharing news on planned repairs and upgrades.”

