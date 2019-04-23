Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free Rottweiler that got head stuck in cinder block

Fifi the Rottweiler is a very curious puppy. So curious, in fact, that she managed to somehow get her head wedged in a cinder block.

Florida fire officials were called to a home over the weekend after Fifi’s owner found the animal “in a rather precarious situation.”

“Fifi was apparently sniffing around her residence and became stuck in a cinder block,” St. Johns County Fire Rescue said. “The six-month-old puppy managed to wedge her head inside one of the holes in the block.”

Photos show Fifi on her belly with her two front paws on either side of the cement block, and the Rottweiler’s characteristically massive noggin stuck in the hole.

The fire department said the owner tried to free the dog but to no avail, and placed a call to the department’s communications center, asking for some help.

First responders tried to free the animal “using soap and water” but the pup’s head wouldn’t budge.

“Shortly after, personnel from Station 8 arrived and began to work on Fifi’s predicament,” the fire department said. “Using the Jaws of Life, firefighters were able to crack the block and free Fifi.”

The dog was not injured as a result of the little misadventure and was “excited to be sniffing around again.”