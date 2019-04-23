Man wearing ‘Be a Good Human’ shirt isn’t a good human after allegedly stealing $100K in jewelry

Police in Georgia say a man wearing a “Be a Good Human” shirt allegedly broke into a fashion accessory warehouse, making off with nearly $100,000 in jewelry. Worse still, it happened on Good Friday.

According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, police said the suspect broke into the warehouse around 9 p.m., where he allegedly stole earrings, gems and rings.

Security video obtained by the news station shows the suspect walking around Ringcrush warehouse, going from room to room before trying on some rings.

“We went through the footage again and I realized he took a lot of inventory,” Ringcrush owner Bailey Lehrer said.

The small business owner said the suspect roamed the warehouse for about an hour before using the washroom and then leaving the scene.

“Not only did he steal jewelry, he also made quite a mess in the bathroom,” Lehrer told WSB-TV.

Authorities and the business owner told FOX 5 Atlanta they believe the suspect will probably try to offload his haul at local pawn shops.

“It’s really sad – all of that hard work,” Lehrer said. “Probably, he’s going to take it to a pawn shop, and they’re going to turn it away, and he’s going to put it in the trash can.”