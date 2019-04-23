Hamilton police arrest man found hiding in garage

A Hamilton man is facing charges after police allegedly found him hiding in the garage of a south mountain home.

Hamilton police say a homeowner in the Dickenson Road East area called them at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning when they saw their motion lights turn on and looked outside to see someone appearing to attempt to break into parked cars.

Officers arrived and noticed a bicycle propped up against a car parked in someone’s driveway.

When they knocked on the door to speak with the homeowner, they were told that the bike didn’t belong to them.

Police searched the property, including the garage, where they found a man huddled in the corner.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Daniel Wang, 60, of Hamilton has been charged with break-and-enter with intent, and failing to comply with probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

