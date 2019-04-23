MMA fighter Joyce Vieira beats up man who exposed himself to her during photoshoot

Brazilian mixed martial artist Joyce Vieira took matters into her own hands after a man exposed himself to her while she was in the middle of a photoshoot on a beach earlier this month.

Vieira was modelling in a swimsuit on a Rio de Janeiro beach when she noticed a man near the photoshoot, looking in her direction.

The 27-year-old amateur fighter told Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo she at first thought the man was just waiting for family. However, upon further inspection, she said the man had his shorts down around his ankles and was allegedly masturbating.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland

Vieira confronted the man, telling him to stop, but she said he continued to touch himself.

“When I looked at him better, he was the way he was, pants down, standing there,” Vieira told the newspaper. “He kept masturbating and said ‘Why, you don’t like it? Come here.’”

That’s when Vieira went full MMA on him, delivering a swift kick.

The woman told the newspaper the man tried to retaliate, taking a swing at Vieira.

“[His] punch made me even angrier. I wanted to kill him,” she said of the incident.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor arrested after stealing cellphone from someone trying to take a photo of him

Vieira said the man ran away after meeting his match, and she filed a police report with the Cabo Frio Women’s Police Station after the encounter.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Josinei Ferreira, was eventually arrested and he reportedly denied that he was exposing himself in that manner, claiming he was urinating instead. He was released, but the case is still under investigation, according to multiple local news reports.

Photos of the brief encounter were shared on social media.