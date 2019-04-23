Crooked city employee busted for stealing $8,500 in scrap metal

A City of Winnipeg employee will be charged with theft over $5,000 after an investigation uncovered stolen city property at a St. Adolphe home, said police.

The suspect, 32, is accused of stealing around $8,500 in metal to be sold as scrap, including a fire hydrant and copper piping.

READ MORE: Copper thefts on Manitoba Hydro sites more than double

Police said the man is an employee of the city’s Water and Waste department, and that the city alerted investigators to the theft.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear with formal charges upcoming.

WATCH: Licence plate thefts on the rise in Winnipeg