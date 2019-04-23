Hamilton police charge 4 people with heroin and fentanyl possession

A police investigation into a “known suspended driver” in Hamilton resulted in multiple drug charges and the seizure of what they believe to be heroin and fentanyl.

Police say shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, they observed a black 2010 Honda Civic in the area of King Street East and Holton Avenue being driven by a 36-year-old woman, who they say had a suspended licence.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after fentanyl, crystal meth, fake gun seized during traffic stop: Hamilton police

Related Toronto Public Health warns of concerning symptoms caused by drugs sold as fentanyl or heroin

Hamilton police say they noticed two rear passengers attempting to conceal unknown items, which the officers say they later identified as “a digital scale and a clear baggie, both containing a white powder residue.”

After searching the vehicle, police say they found several items believed to contain heroin and fentanyl.

Four people were arrested, although only one of the names was released by Hamilton Police Service.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health warns of concerning symptoms caused by drugs sold as fentanyl or heroin

Kayla Moore, 26, of no fixed address, as well as a 60-year-old man from Port Dover, were charged with failing to comply with their probation.

Also, a 36-year-old woman is answering to charges of driving while under suspension, while a 37-year-old man of no fixed address was released on a promise to appear in court.

All four individuals were charged with possession of heroin and fentanyl.

WATCH: Virtually all street heroin contains fentanyl, report says