Western University considers penalties for student misconduct during Fake Homecoming

Western University students might start facing academic penalties for misconduct at unsanctioned events, like illegal street parties.

A report going before the school’s Board of Governors on Thursday suggests expanding the student code of conduct to include events that aren’t sanctioned by Western University but are indirectly associated with the institution because of their nature or the number of students attending.

The current code, which governs the behaviour of registered students, applies to conduct on university premises and at university-sponsored events.

The ad-hoc committee recommendation, which suggests the institution take responsibility for student behaviour at a wider range of events, comes in an effort to curb the massive Fake Homecoming (FOCO) celebration that happens every fall in the Broughdale Avenue neighbourhood.

London police say the party drew roughly 20,000 revellers last year. Although officers laid more than 130 charges during festivities, Western University didn’t dole out any kind of punishment for students’ behaviour.

A non-exhaustive list of examples of misconduct under the student code includes assault, harassment, sexual violence, engaging in conduct that’s humiliating or demeaning to another person, illegal use, possession, or distribution of drugs and alcohol, and improper use of dangerous objects or substances.

Sanctions for violating the student code of conduct are “proportionate” to the type of misconduct, including written warnings, being barred from classes or exams, losing financial assistance, and even expulsion.