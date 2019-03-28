London considers increasing fines to curb street parties

It could become a lot more expensive for people to party at rowdy gatherings in London, like the ones that overtake Broughdale Avenue near Western University for Fake Homecoming.

A new report from the city’s bylaw department, heading to the community and protective services committee on Monday calls for increased fines for some offences under the nuisance bylaw.

The maximum fine for an unsanctioned party could go from $10,000 to $25,000, hosting a nuisance party could go from $750 to $1,000, and the fine for interfering with the use of a street could jump from $150 to $450.

“This will enable our staff… to go in, give a warning, and say ‘look, this is a nuisance party. You’ve got people drinking on the roof, you’ve got people all over the place causing problems. Shut it down or you’re going to get charged,” said Councillor Phil Squire.

The report says if a property owner or landlord could prove they tried to prevent an out-of-control party, or stop it once it was underway, they wouldn’t be penalized.

“I can tell you, if the owner starts getting fined… that’s going to hit them in the pocketbook, and I think that’s going to give them a real incentive.”

City staff have also proposed a way of recouping the cost of deploying emergency personnel to respond to events, and say fees could be collected the same way as property taxes.

The main target of the amendments is annual street parties that dominate neighbourhoods near Western University in the fall.

“These houses are having parties almost every night. Those are the ones we want to deal with,” Squire said. “We don’t want to stop students who, on one occasion, maybe get a little bit out of hand and have too noisy a party. That’s pretty easy to deal with.”

Last year, police estimate around 20,000 people crammed into the off-campus student neighbourhood of Broughdale Avenue that sent 57 people to hospital.

Policing costs for that party alone are expected to be more than $100,000.