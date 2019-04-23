Ceremonies, vigils planned to honour victims of deadly Toronto van attack

TORONTO – Ceremonies and vigils are planned today to honour those killed or injured in last year’s deadly van attack in north Toronto.

The City of Toronto is holding an event at the Mel Lastman Square Amphitheatre at 1:30 p.m. to coincide with the time of the April 23, 2018 incident that left 10 dead and 16 injured.

In the hours before the ceremony, the city is expected to install temporary signs in the area to commemorate what it has dubbed the “Yonge Street Tragedy” until permanent memorials are created.

The city says consultations on the memorials will begin this spring.

Events are also planned elsewhere in the neighbourhood where the attack took place.

The Willowdale community is hosting a moment of silence, an evening vigil and a free dinner, among other events.

It is also bringing in trauma counsellors and therapy dogs for those who need support.

The city was gripped with grief in the wake of the attack and more than $4 million was raised in support of the victims and their families.

Alek Minassian, 26, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He is set to face trial next February.