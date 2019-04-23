TorontoStrong: Numerous events scheduled around city to mark 1-year anniversary of van attack

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Yonge Street van attack in Toronto that claimed the lives of 10 people and left 16 others injured.

The community of Willowdale was forever altered when police said a man rented a van and drove it to the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area before he proceeded to drive south down Yonge “striking pedestrians on the sidewalk and the roadway.”

Numerous events are planned around the city, including at Mel Lastman Square where people are expected to gather throughout the day to pay their respects to the victims and first responders.

“We Love Willowdale” is a movement which started as a group of concerned neighbours in the aftermath of the horrific attack but has since grown to be a community, hoping to further unite not just Willowdale but Torontonians as a whole.

The “One Year Commemoration – a day to remember and heal” which the We Love Willowdale group has created, hopes, as per its website, to “ignite our community to care for each other the way we did in the weeks that followed that difficult day.”

At Mel Lastman Square there is the Commemorative Ceremony taking place at 1:30 p.m. Victims will be remembered, and first responders will be honoured using both words and music.

A community vigil will be held afterwards at 6:00 p.m., with a free community dinner to follow at several locations.

At Olive Square, there will be prayer and a moment of silence at 1:00 p.m.

Trauma counsellors and therapy dogs will be available throughout the day for those in need at both locations.

Both squares will also have live music throughout the day. Local musicians who wanted to be a part of the special day were able to sign up for any open slot, so residents can expect to hear a wide array of music to fill the streets.

Music will run at Olive Square from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and at Mel Lastman Square from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Much like in the wake of the tragedy, where local community members took to the streets with chalk to write beautiful messages of hope and light, Yonge Street will be “reclaimed” once again. Anyone who wishes can grab a piece of chalk and leave their mark.

In the aftermath of the tragic incident on April 23, 2018, the hashtags #TorontoStrong and #CanadaStrong immediately began appearing all over social media. Flowers, posters and teddy bears among other things created a memorial which covered Yonge and Finch and several other locations. Politicians from all over the world, celebrities and athletes all paid their respects. A vigil was attended by thousands of people just days after the deadly event.

Over $3.5 million was raised for the #TorontoStrong fund, which was created to cover costs incurred by victims of the tragedy.

The administrator of the fund, Barbara Hall, told Global News on Monday that nearly 25 per cent of funding recipients have actually donated the money back to others.

Twenty-six families were affected by the incident and were given $10,000 to help pay for initial expenses, while some money was donated to funeral expenses and the rest was to support the injured.

While there is not a complete list of the names of all of those injured, the following is a list of the lives lost.

Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto, Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge, Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto, So He Chung, 22, of Toronto, Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto, Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto, Ji Hun Kim, 22, who was a student living in Toronto but was from South Korea, Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto, Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto, Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting Toronto from Jordan.

Hall said as she spoke to those injured in the attack and the families of the victims, many of them began asking if they could give the money to someone who needed it more.

She said many families wanted to give back even in the face of their own hardship.

—With files from Nick Westoll and Ryan Rocca.

It has been more than 11 hours since @TorontoPolice received the first call to Yonge Street. But even at this early hour, a memorial at #yongefinch continues to draw residents. The candles are burning brightly and the messages of support and love are many. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/2TW6vw8nFg — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) April 24, 2018

A continuous stream of people are approaching these signs just south of Finch on Yonge. They're being encouraged to sign heartfelt messages of support in English or another language they feel more comfortable communicating in. @globalnewsto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/7ftZMANRzk — Shallima Maharaj (@ShallimaMaharaj) April 24, 2018