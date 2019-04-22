On Earth Day, here’s how Saskatchewan is contributing to a greener Canada

The purpose of Earth Day on April 22 is to help raise awareness surrounding environmental issues and demonstrate support for environmental protection. In 2019, the event is observed by more than a billion people in 192 countries worldwide.

Here’s how Saskatchewan celebrated.

Driving clean

One way some in Saskatchewan are reducing their greenhouse gas emissions is by driving electric vehicles.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan students plan edible shelterbelt

“[There are] about 200-300 electric vehicles in Saskatchewan,” said Jason Cruickshank, the lead organizer for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Club said. “In Saskatoon, we have a little bit of a better number. We have about 100 electric vehicles as of December, and we are seeing more come on the roads all the time.”

On May 1, a federal incentive program will kick in, giving people $5,000 off an electric vehicle and $2,500 off a hybrid vehicle. Advocates said this is a small step, but one that slowly moves in the right direction.

“An [electric vehicle] driving on the road in Saskatchewan is about 34 per cent cleaner from an emission perspective than a comparable gasoline vehicle,” Cruickshank said.

“SaskPower has their 2030 targets where they want to hit 50 per cent renewable energy. So as we move towards that goal over the next few years, those emissions are only going to improve.”

READ MORE: SaskPower announces 1st round of partner producers in renewable program

Cleaning up

The Saskatoon Meewasin Valley Authority kicked off its annual cleanup campaign on Monday, picking up litter around the city. The campaign will continue until May 30.

WATCH BELOW: Meewasin kicks off cleanup campaign on Earth Day

This year marks their 38th campaign, and Meewasin CEO Andrea Lafond said the city sees a great number of people participating.

“We have been growing to that 30,000 [person] participation mark and that includes the different school groups we work with around the city,” Lafond said.

“What we have found is that more groups have extended well beyond that month. We will see groups into the fall, especially during that Labour Day long weekend, getting different folks together to continue the effort.”