April 22, 2019 5:12 pm

Parks Canada calls recovery of 3 world-class climbers from Banff National Park ‘treacherous and complex’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Parks Canada said a helicopter, search dog and 28 people were utilized in the effort to recover three world-class climbers from Banff National Park.

Courtesy, Parks Canada
Parks Canada is calling the recovery of three world-class climbers from Banff National Park treacherous and complex, involving a helicopter, a search dog and 28 people.

American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer disappeared while attempting to descend the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway.

The climbers were reported overdue on Wednesday.

Shelley Humphries, Parks Canada incident commander, says visitor safety specialists responded immediately and concluded the men had died after finding climbing equipment and evidence of multiple avalanches.

Parks Canada_Banff NP_Avalanche Search Dog and Handler_Brooke

Courtesy, Parks Canada
Parks Canada_Banff NP_ Visitor Safety Specialists (002)

Courtesy, Parks Canada
Parks Canada_Banff NP_Howse Peak 1

Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Courtesy, Parks Canada
Parks Canada_Banff NP_Howse Peak 2

Howse Peak in Banff National Park.

Courtesy, Parks Canada
download2

Outdoor apparel company The North Face confirmed Thursday that American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway. They were reported overdue on Wednesday. David Lama, left to right, Jess Roskelley and Hansjorg Auer are seen in a composite image of three undated handout images. The North Face said the three professional climbers are members of its Global Athlete Team.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The North Face

Humphries says crews were unable to start the recovery until Saturday due to the weather and dangerous avalanche conditions.

She says the bodies were found Sunday after an avalanche dog and its handler were deployed to the area.

