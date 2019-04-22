Saskatchewan weather outlook: cold front on the way

The 20 degree heat slips away with a risk of snow on the way.

Weather forecast

Easter Monday

After a beautiful Easter long weekend with temperatures climbing as high as 25 degrees in Regina on Good Friday and 19.5 degrees in Saskatoon, daytime highs cooled into the teens through the weekend.

-8 is what it felt like Easter Monday morning in Regina with wind chill as temperatures fell to -4 to start the day, meantime in Saskatoon the mercury only dipped to +1 to kick off the week.

Breezy southerly winds kick in during the day with gusts up to 50 km/h possible, which will help warm both cities up toward and possibly back into the 20s for an afternoon high under mostly sunny skies.

Monday night

Clouds slide in Monday night as temperatures fall back into single digits by a few degrees overnight.

Tuesday

The warmest morning of the year is expected early Tuesday with temperatures staying around 8 degrees before quickly rising back into the upper teens or low 20s by early afternoon.

The heat will be short-lived though, as a cold front will kick in during the afternoon, kicking up a strong northwesterly wind gusting up to 50 km/h with mostly cloudy skies and a risk of rain to end the day.

Wednesday-Friday

Cooler air will linger for the rest of the week as daytime highs fall from the mid-teens on Wednesday back into low double digits Thursday and Friday as gusty winds stick around until the end of the week.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny with clouds and a slight chance of showers late in the day before a mix of sun and cloud filter in to finish the week with a slight chance of showers on Friday in Regina.

Weekend Outlook

There is still some uncertainty with the forecast for the final weekend of April, but clouds are expected to return with a good chance of rain and the risk of snow as a system passes through southern Saskatchewan.

Daytime highs are expected to dip back into single digits with overnight lows falling back below freezing as the province slides onto the cool side of the jet stream.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for April 22 was taken by Brenda Gawluk near Saskatoon:

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.