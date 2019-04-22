Police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing Cambridge man
A A
Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Gregory Clarkson.
The 59-year-old Cambridge man has not been heard from since April 11.
READ MORE: Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating missing man
He was last seen near Trico Drive. There is concern for Clarkson’s well-being.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.