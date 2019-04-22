Crime
April 22, 2019

Police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing Cambridge man

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Gregory Clarkson has been missing since April 11.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Gregory Clarkson.

The 59-year-old Cambridge man has not been heard from since April 11.

He was last seen near Trico Drive. There is concern for Clarkson’s well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

