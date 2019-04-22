Police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing Cambridge man

Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating Gregory Clarkson.

The 59-year-old Cambridge man has not been heard from since April 11.

He was last seen near Trico Drive. There is concern for Clarkson’s well-being.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MISSING: Gregory CLARKSON, a 59-year old male from Cambridge. He has been missing since April 11, 2019 and was last seen in Cambridge. Police and family members have concerns for his wellbeing. Please contact police with information or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/1ROuj2QHES — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 20, 2019