Canada
April 22, 2019 10:56 am

Annapolis Valley fire crews battle blaze that began in truck, spread to plumbing business

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A fire broke out early Monday morning at a plumbing supply business in North Alton, N.S.

Submitted/Ian Swinamer
Several fire crews from the Annapolis Valley responded to a plumbing supply business early Monday morning after a blaze in a truck spread to the building.

Kentville Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Desloges says the call came in at around 5:20 a.m. in North Alton, just outside of Kentville.

According to Desloges, a truck at the heating and plumbing company had caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Submitted/Ian Swinamer
The call initially came in as a vehicle fire, but was later upgraded to a structure fire as well.

Submitted/Ian Swinamer
Various fire crews responded to the blaze.

Submitted/Ian Swinamer
The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m.

Submitted/Ian Swinamer

Initially, the report was a of a vehicle on fire, but when firefighters arrived, the call was upgraded to a structure fire as well because it had spread up an outside wall.

Crews from Waterville, New Minas, Greenwich and Wolfville responded.

There are no injuries reported.

The fire marshal is now investigating the cause.

