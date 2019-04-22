Annapolis Valley fire crews battle blaze that began in truck, spread to plumbing business

Several fire crews from the Annapolis Valley responded to a plumbing supply business early Monday morning after a blaze in a truck spread to the building.

Kentville Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Desloges says the call came in at around 5:20 a.m. in North Alton, just outside of Kentville.

According to Desloges, a truck at the heating and plumbing company had caught fire.

Initially, the report was a of a vehicle on fire, but when firefighters arrived, the call was upgraded to a structure fire as well because it had spread up an outside wall.

Crews from Waterville, New Minas, Greenwich and Wolfville responded.

There are no injuries reported.

The fire marshal is now investigating the cause.