April 21, 2019 11:55 am
Updated: April 21, 2019 12:02 pm

WHL Roundup: Saturday, April 20, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jake Neighbours scored at 14:49 of overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3 on Saturday to even their Western Hockey league third-round series at a game apiece.

Matthew Robertson, Andrew Fyten and Trey Fix-Wolansky also found the back of the net for the Oil Kings.

Noah Gregor, Justin Nachbaur and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Raiders.

Dylan Myskiw made 26 saves for Edmonton as Ian Scott kicked out 30-of-34 shots for Prince Albert.

Edmonton hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

GIANTS 4 CHIEFS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Jared Dmytriw had a pair of goals to lead Vancouver over Spokane for a 2-0 series lead.

Dawson Holt and Yannik Valenti also scored for the Giants, who got 24 saves from David Tendeck.

Noah King and Jaret Anderson-Dolan had goals for the Chiefs, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Bailey Brkin made 40 saves in defeat.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

