April 14, 2019 9:05 pm
Updated: April 14, 2019 9:06 pm

Prince Albert Raiders eliminate Saskatoon Blades with 6-3 win Sunday

The Prince Albert Raiders eliminated the Saskatoon Blades in six games with a 6-3 win in Western Hockey League playoff action on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Blades fell victim to the Canadian Hockey League’s number one team on Sunday, eliminating them from the Western Hockey League playoffs.

The Prince Albert Raiders beat the Blades 6-3 to win their best-of-seven series 4-2.

The Raiders’ Dante Hannoun led the way with a hat trick.

Aliaksei Protas, Sean Montgomery and Parker Kelly also scored for the Raiders.

Ian Scott stopped 19 of 22 shots in the win.

Ryan Hughes scored twice for the Blades. Tristen Robins rounded out their scoring.

Nolan Maier stopped 26 shots in the loss.

The Raiders will play the Edmonton Oil Kings in the third round.

