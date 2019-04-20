Nearly $1M raised for 5-year-old thrown from Mall of America balcony

The family of Landen, a five-year-old boy thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last week, says he’s “showing real signs of recovery” but remains in intensive care.

The boy’s family posted the update Friday on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $930,000 for Landen’s medical expenses. Beyond the fundraising page, Landen’s family has asked for privacy.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack. Aranda told police he was angry about being rejected by women at the Minnesota mall and was “looking for someone to kill.”

Landen plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. His family says he still has “a long road ahead” to recovery.

