Crime
April 20, 2019 5:27 pm

Nearly $1M raised for 5-year-old thrown from Mall of America balcony

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A tribute of cards, flowers and stuffed animals continued to grow on Sunday at the Mall of America for a boy who was thrown off a balcony in the shopping centre on Friday.

The family of Landen, a five-year-old boy thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America last week, says he’s “showing real signs of recovery” but remains in intensive care.

READ MORE: Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony fell nearly 40 feet — police

The boy’s family posted the update Friday on a GoFundMe page that has raised over $930,000 for Landen’s medical expenses. Beyond the fundraising page, Landen’s family has asked for privacy.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack. Aranda told police he was angry about being rejected by women at the Minnesota mall and was “looking for someone to kill.”

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, charged with the attempted homicide of a five-year-old boy thrown or pushed from a third-floor balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America, is seen in this combination photo from police released pictures in Bloomington, Minn., on April 12, 2019.

Courtesy City of Bloomington Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Landen plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. His family says he still has “a long road ahead” to recovery.

WATCH: Police say boy thrown off Mall of America balcony is alive, say suspect did not know family

© 2019 The Canadian Press

