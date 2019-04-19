Edmonton sports

April 19, 2019
Updated: April 19, 2019

Edmonton basketball player Ben Krikke taking his talents to NCAA

It’s not exactly a Lebron James announcement, but it’s a big deal for high school hoops in Edmonton.

Ben Krikke, who starred at Jasper Place High School, is heading stateside to play NCAA basketball at Valparaiso University in Indiana.

“It’s very exciting, it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to go down to the States, and play the best basketball I can,” said Krikke, at the recent 2019 Alberta Basketball All-Star Showcase at Harry Ainlay High School.

Last year, Krikke played for Canada’s U-17 team at Basketball’s World Cup in Argentina. He’s hoping to represent Canada once again this year on the U-19 squad, all leading up to his freshman season at Valparaiso.

“Personally, I just want to develop my skills as much as possible with the help of the coaches down there,” said Krikke.

