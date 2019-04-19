Halifax police move in after fire damages the Cannabis Lounge in Bedford
Police in Halifax have launched a drug investigation after a fire was reported at the Cannabis Lounge in Bedford.
The structure fire at 740 Bedford Highway was reported at around 2:30 a.m.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police say they found a large quantity of cannabis inside.
Police returned with a drug search warrant at 11 a.m.
The integrated drug unit later seized a large quantity of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.
However, no arrests were made and the cause of the fire remains unclear.
