Halifax police move in after fire damages the Cannabis Lounge in Bedford

Police in Halifax have launched a drug investigation after a fire was reported at the Cannabis Lounge in Bedford.

The structure fire at 740 Bedford Highway was reported at around 2:30 a.m.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police say they found a large quantity of cannabis inside.

Police returned with a drug search warrant at 11 a.m.

The integrated drug unit later seized a large quantity of cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

However, no arrests were made and the cause of the fire remains unclear.