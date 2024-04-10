Menu

Canada

Cannabis stores coming to Surrey, council unanimously approves framework

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 12:40 pm
2 min read
Cannabis stores coming to Surrey, council approves framework
Six years after the legalization of cannabis in Canada, Surrey has opened the doors to retail stores in the city. Surrey’s mayor and city councillors approved framework that will allow up to 12 retailers to open up shop.
Six years after the legalization of cannabis in Canada, Surrey, B.C., has opened the door to retail stores in the city.

In a unanimous vote on Monday night, Surrey’s mayor and city councillors approved a policy framework that will allow up to 12 retailers to open up shop.

The framework said two stores are allowed in each of Surrey’s six neighbourhoods.

Stores must be at least 200 metres away from schools, community centres and existing cannabis stores.

Cannabis shops could be coming to Surrey

Surrey’s board of trade is applauding the first steps taken but said more support is needed in the framework.

“We are pleased to see the progress towards creating cannabis retail options in Surrey,” said Anita Huberman, the Surrey Board of Trade’s CEO and president.

“We have an interest in the development and success of our local business community. However, upon reviewing the proposed framework, we couldn’t help but notice the absence of additional points or considerations specifically allocated to Surrey-based businesses.”

The board said support for smaller companies is needed as many are already struggling in B.C.

“Cannabis retail is going through a consolidation phase where small and independent cannabis players are competing with national players with larger resources and scale,” the board said in a release.

“That is why we are hearing about cannabis retail store closures every other day. It is time Surrey recognizes the benefits of supporting local businesses and the challenges in cannabis retail and demonstrates to the rest of Canada by establishing a sustainable cannabis retail framework that benefits the community rather than the other way around.”

The board of trade also suggests that the City of Surrey provide a map of areas where cannabis operations can occur as the plan currently lists zoning codes.

“If a map were available, it would be easier for the potential retailers to determine their location,” staff said.

B.C. pot shops claim unlevel playing field
