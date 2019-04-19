Man charged after reporting being stuck on Scarborough Bluffs and trying to steal fire truck: police

Toronto police say a man is facing charges for allegedly trying to steal a fire truck shortly after contacting authorities to say he was trapped along the Scarborough Bluffs.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called just before 8:20 a.m. on Friday by a man who said he was stuck, telling operators his cellphone was about to die. The phone cut out during the call.

The spokesperson said that due to the rainy weather and the dangerous conditions where the man said he was stuck, the call prompted a large response from Toronto’s emergency services agencies.

READ MORE: Calgary couple’s truck stolen, returned with full gas tank, then stolen again on same day

After arriving, police said the man wasn’t found on the bluffs.

A short time later, the spokesperson said the man jumped into a fire truck and tried to take off.

Police said he was taken into custody and was charged. The spokesperson said an investigation is underway and that investigators are checking into information the call was fake.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Scarborough Bluffs

**8:18 am**

-Man trapped on bluffs

-Treacherous conditions

-3 tiered response

-Crews o/s

-Man was not stuck on bluffs

-Tried to steal fire truck

-1 man in custody#GO705736@TPS43Div

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019