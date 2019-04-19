2 arrests after heated confrontation results in stabbing: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two people after a verbal dispute escalated into a stabbing in south-end Halifax.

Police say that at 9:27 p.m., they responded to reports of a man armed with a knife at the corner of Quinpool Road and Oxford Street.

Officers determined that two men, who did not know each other, had gotten into a verbal dispute at a nearby bus stop.

The dispute turned physical and one of the men pulled a knife on the other and stabbed him in the hand.

Police say that when they arrived, the man who had been stabbed held down the man with the knife while a second man began punching him.

Officers say the man who had been stabbed was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand. The 27-year-old has since been treated and released.

Halifax police say a 25-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were taken into custody by police. Charges are anticipated.