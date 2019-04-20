Courage to Come Back 2019: B.C. mom won’t let painful disease stop her from raising a family

Raising three young children is a challenge for any parent, but it can be especially challenging for Kate Palmer, who has complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

“CRPS for me has been quite devastating,” Palmer said. “Obviously I have struggled with it for a long time.”

The neuro-inflammatory disease results in burning and throbbing pain, sensitivity to touch, joint swelling, and stiffness.

Usually triggered by an injury, CRPS is ranked as one of the most painful conditions on the McGill Pain Index.

“On a tough day it’s hard to get out of bed, it’s hard to feel hopeful knowing that I have to live in this amount of pain every moment for the rest of my life,” Palmer said.

Every day Palmer pushes through the pain, choosing not to take opioids.

She also dedicates time to the CRPS Hope and Awareness Foundation, which she co-founded.

“We focus on increasing education and awareness in the general public, because most people have never heard of the disease,” Palmer said.

“There isn’t really a lot of understanding for the context of what it means to live with the disease.”