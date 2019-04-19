UBC Okanagan fine arts students wrap up degree with art exhibit

It’s an eclectic mix of sculptures, paintings and digital arts displays which are the culmination of four years of work for a group of Okanagan students.

The exhibition, called Strangely Familiar, has been curated by visual arts students at UBC Okanagan’s (UBCO) Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) program .

The display is an annual event for graduating students.

Students say the program has helped make sense of their talent.

“It’s like anything. You need to invest in individuals and their individual contributions,” UBCO fine arts grad Chelsea Robinson said. “This is a great toolbox but what you do with it is up to you.”

Robinson is one of the 19 graduates who have their body of work on display for two more days, Apr. 22 and 23, in the Creative and Critical Studies building in Kelowna.

“I attempt to create things that make my viewer uncomfortable,” student DJ Haywood said of her sculptures that are on display. “I prefer it when people have an uncomfortable reaction to what I’m creating.”

The works of art on display have been created over the last year.

“Creating the work for this exhibition is undoubtedly one of the hardest parts of the BFA program, but also one of the most rewarding,” visual arts professor Katherine Pickering said. “Behind the scenes, this exhibition requires an enormous amount of research, project development and critical feedback. We’re really excited for all this hard work and dedication to come to fruition in this final show.”