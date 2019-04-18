Prairie Lily vandalized while docked on river, damage estimated in thousands

The owners of the Prairie Lily are looking at thousands of dollars in damages from some vandalism earlier this week.

A broken security camera notified Saskatoon police of the incident around 2:30 a.m. CT on April 16.

While docked on the South Saskatchewan River, vandals broke windows, threw equipment in the water and caused other damage to the riverboat.

“The police, actually the bicycle patrol, had heard the alarm from downtown here and they came down,” Prairie Lily owner Mike Steckhan said.

“The commissionaires were already here, but whoever it was managed to run away and escape before they arrived.”

Steckhan said he has spent over $5,000 to repair the vessel, including ordering custom windows.

The damages won’t delay this upcoming season’s cruise schedule slated to start on May 10.

