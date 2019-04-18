Crime
RCMP respond to bomb threat at Sherwood Park bank

Strathcona County RCMP were called to a bank on Baseline Road in Sherwood Park Thursday afternoon for a reported bomb threat.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a “distressed male inside the bank stating he has an explosive device,” RCMP said in a news release.

Police evacuated the building and the male was arrested, RCMP said at 4:38 p.m. They did not provide the age of the individual arrested.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to assist.

At 5 p.m., RCMP said a section of Baseline Road westbound had been shut down between Sherwood Drive and Bethel Drive.

People are asked to stay away from the area while police respond.

Global News will update this story as more details become available.

