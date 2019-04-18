Edmonton police investigate 11 ‘violent swarming incidents’ in city’s northeast

Edmonton police are turning to the public for assistance in an ongoing series of violent incidents and personal robberies that have happened near the Clareview Recreation Centre in the northeast part of the city.

Police said between January and the beginning of April, 11 “violent swarming incidents” have been reported to police.

In each incident, police say the same group of suspects has swarmed an unsuspecting teenager and have either robbed or assaulted them.

Each theft involved cellphones, headphones, wallets, purses and brand name clothing items, police said.

The suspects are described as males under the age of 18. Police said the group has committed various criminal acts including robberies with offensive weapons.

One victim was shot in the face with a soft air pistol and suffered a “life-altering injury,” according to police.

Officers are also investigating another 20 incidents of robberies and assaults that have occurred in and around the rec centre so far this year. In those incidents, police said only one suspect was involved, not multiple attackers.

These assaults are similar to a rash of assaults police investigated in the area early last year. In that investigation, hundreds of charges were laid against 32 youth and two men.

Anyone with information about any of these attacks is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said it may not be possible to completely prevent a robbery, but there are a number of steps that can be taken:

Pick safe routes to get to your destination

Plan ahead, and let someone know where you are going and for how long

If you are walking after dark, take routes that are well lit and are well populated

If you’re using transit, stand or ride near others – do not isolate yourself

If you’re driving, avoid parking in an isolated area. Park in a well-lit, highly-visible, high-traffic area

Scan the surroundings as you walk or approach or leave your vehicle. If possible, walk with another person

If you’re carrying small personal electronics, like an iPod, conceal it under your clothes. These are targets for would-be thieves who can easily sell or exchange the device

Keep your keys ready when walking to your vehicle or home, so that you can get in to your vehicle or home promptly

Lock the doors of your vehicle while you are inside

Keep your vehicle in good working condition, especially in winter months, to reduce the chance of breaking down and stopping

Call out for help in an emergency, and carry a cellphone with you

Report a personal robbery, or any suspicious persons, vehicles or activities to police as soon as possible

Please remember that your personal safety is more valuable than your vehicle or other personal belongings