Police investigating ‘violent sexual assault’ in north central Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating reports of a violent sexual assault that allegedly took place on the morning of March 10.

At around 5:45 a.m., police said they were notified about a woman who was found yelling for help in the area of 103 Street and 114 Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her mid-20s “who had sustained serious injuries and was wearing only a shirt,” police said.

It was reported that the woman was walking north on the west side of 101 Street between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on March 10. She approached a bus shelter just north of 117 Avenue and saw several people waiting there, including an unknown man, police said.

After a bus stopped and picked up the people waiting, the unknown man followed the woman as she walked by, EPS said in a news release Thursday.

“The male assaulted her then pulled her into the field surrounding St. Basil and Spruce Avenue schools, where he violently sexually assaulted her,” police said.

“After the assault, the woman regained consciousness in the field wearing only her shirt. She crawled to 103 Street and 114 Avenue, where a resident found her at approximately 5:45 a.m. and called 911.”

Police said the suspect is described as five feet four inches tall with a “distinct odour.” He was wearing a black tuque, pants and a sweater or hoodie and is believed to have run west from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.