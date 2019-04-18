Teen exited truck, pushed boy to ground before stealing Nerf gun: London police

London police are asking for the public’s assistance after an eight-year-old boy was robbed of his Nerf gun while playing outside.

Police were called to a residence on Hamilton Road at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Halton Police issue warning about ‘Assassins’ game

According to police, a boy was in the driveway of his home when a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck pulled up out front of the house. The front passenger exited and then pushed the boy to the ground before grabbing his Nerf gun. The boy was reportedly not injured.

The vehicle fled the area before police arrived.

WATCH: London police issue new footage in decade-long murder investigation (March 22)

The suspect was described as a white male, between 15 and 18 years old, with short brown hair and wearing a blue shirt. The driver was described as a white male, approximately 18 years of age.

Two passengers were in the back of the truck at the time, but there are no descriptions of them.

READ MORE: London police seek St. Thomas man wanted in connection with series of ‘distraction thefts’

“It is appalling that a young boy who was playing with his friends in front of his home became a victim of this senseless crime” said Det. Sgt. Ryan Scrivens of the Criminal Investigations Division in a statement.

“We are hopeful that that those involved will come to their senses, do the right thing and turn themselves in.”

The Street Crime Unit is investigating and police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.