Waterloo police offer local youngsters chance to become police chief for a day

There is a golden opportunity for a lucky Grade 5 to Grade 7 student to become the Waterloo Regional Police’s “Chief for a Day.”

A contest is underway for one lucky kid to be police chief for a day. The contest is open to all Region of Waterloo students.

The lucky winner will have the opportunity to not only tour police headquarters but also to take part in media conferences. They will also check out the inside of a police cruiser and visit the canine unit.

Applications must include a name and contact information and can be submitted until May 11. The winner will be announced on May 13 during the kickoff to Police Week in Ontario.

“This is a great way to foster youth engagement and to encourage youth to think about policing in their own community,” Waterloo police Chief Bryan Larkin said. “We were so impressed by all essays that were sent in during last year’s contest and are excited to see what ideas are sent in this year. Involving youth in events like this is important because they play such a vital role in the future of our community.”

Students will be asked to share their thoughts through an essay explaining what difference would they make if they were police chief for a day.

Essays can be submitted to police headquarters located at 200 Maple Grove Rd. in Cambridge, through Facebook (@waterlooregionalpolice) or by email to cherri.greeno@wrps.on.ca.