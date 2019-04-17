View Full Results
April 17, 2019 10:13 am
Police catch pair committing break-in at Waterloo home

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested the pair at a home on Laurel Street.

Waterloo Regional Police caught a pair of would-be thieves in the act at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on Laurel Street where they found a 25-year-old Kitchener woman and an 18-year-old Toronto man inside.

Police say they also found suspected purple fentanyl and cocaine.

The pair were charged with several crimes including break and enter, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

