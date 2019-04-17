Police catch pair committing break-in at Waterloo home
A A
Waterloo Regional Police caught a pair of would-be thieves in the act at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a home on Laurel Street where they found a 25-year-old Kitchener woman and an 18-year-old Toronto man inside.
READ MORE: Waterloo police release image of Kitchener break-in suspect
Police say they also found suspected purple fentanyl and cocaine.
The pair were charged with several crimes including break and enter, possession of prohibited weapons, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.