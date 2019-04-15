Waterloo police release image of Kitchener break-in suspect

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a photo of a man they hope to speak with in connection to a recent series of break-ins in Kitchener.
Police say that a man broke into a business and several vehicles on Ardelt Avenue, causing “extensive damage” in the process.
A short time later, the same person broke into a business on Ottawa Street South, police say.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
