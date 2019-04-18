Man dead following collision at intersection in eastern New Brunswick

A 63-year-old man has died from the injuries he received in a collision in Grand-Barachois, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash at the corner of Cormier Village Road and Route 133 happened just before 10:30 a.m. on April 10.

Police say the victim tried to turn left onto Route 133 when he was struck by another vehicle travelling south.

READ MORE: 7 firearms and marijuana stolen in N.S. home invasion

The man from Haute-Aboujagane, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The 45-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital and later released.