Canada
April 18, 2019 4:02 pm

Man dead following collision at intersection in eastern New Brunswick

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The man from Haute-Aboujagane, who was the only person in the vehicle, has died as a result of the crash.

File / Global News
A A

A 63-year-old man has died from the injuries he received in a collision in Grand-Barachois, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash at the corner of Cormier Village Road and Route 133 happened just before 10:30 a.m. on April 10.

Police say the victim tried to turn left onto Route 133 when he was struck by another vehicle travelling south.

READ MORE: 7 firearms and marijuana stolen in N.S. home invasion

The man from Haute-Aboujagane, who was the only person in the vehicle, was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The 45-year-old man in the other vehicle was taken to hospital and later released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cormier Village Road
Fatal Crash
Grand-Barachois
N.B.
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP
Route 133

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.