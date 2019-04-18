24% of people killed on OPP-patrolled roads not wearing seatbelts: OPP

Twenty-four per cent of the 2,483 vehicle occupants who were killed in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads between 2009 and 2018 were not wearing a seatbelt, a new data trend analysis shows.

Since the beginning of 2019, not wearing a seatbelt has been a factor in 10 out of 47 road collision deaths, South Georgian Bay OPP say.

READ MORE: OPP raising alarm rising road fatalities due to lack of seatbelt use

“Before you head out on the road, look beyond your own seatbelt. If anyone in the vehicle is not wearing one, ask them to buckle up for everyone’s safety,” OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a press release. “Remind them that during a collision, unrestrained vehicle occupants may become human projectiles and pose an additional threat to other people in the vehicle.”

READ MORE: Player paralyzed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash, parents want seatbelts on buses

“Seatbelts save lives, and I urge all drivers and passengers to buckle up and ensure children are in the appropriate child car seat or booster seat for their age, height and weight every time they get into a vehicle,” Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek said in the release.

The OPP is conducting a provincial seatbelt campaign over the Easter long weekend from April 19 to 22.

WATCH: Nova Scotia man says seat belt helped him walk away from serious crash with no injuries