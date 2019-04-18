Sask. public interest & disclosure commissioner troubled by lack of complaints

Saskatchewan’s public interest and disclosure commissioner, Mary McFadyen, is troubled by the “very low” amount of complaints that have been brought to her office.

Since the office opened in early 2012, just 77 people contacted her to inquire about whistleblowing.

In her annual report, McFadyen wrote that only 24 of these calls were about wrongdoings or complaints of reprisal. She added that some calls were anonymous, meaning they would not meet the standards for protection.

Across government, there are designated officers public sector employees can bring their complaints to, in addition to the ombudsman. However, a minuscule amount of employees have brought complaints to these officers.

“Just six public sector employees across all government institutions have come forward with disclosures under the act since it was proclaimed in force on Sept. 11, 2011. This is troubling,” McFadyen wrote.

“There are thousands of employees across a broad system, and it is to be expected that some will have concerns about situations that don’t seem right to them.”

McFadyen added it would be nice if this low number is because everything is going well in government institutions, but feels the reason for so few disclosures is because people are unaware of the system, fearful of punishment, or both.

She added that it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure employees are aware of protections afforded to them under The Public Interest Disclosure Act.

