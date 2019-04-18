Barrie police searching for suspect following hit-and-run collision

Barrie police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that resulted in a taxi driver sustaining a minor injury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the area of Pringle and Sproule drives at 3:45 a.m. after a van, which is believed to be a black Dodge Caravan, drove away following a collision with a Barrie Taxi cab, police say.

According to police, the van sustained front-end damage.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Calleja from the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2636, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.

