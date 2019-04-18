‘Muslims Give Back’ campaign raising money to upgrade QEII family room in honour of Barho family

A family room at the QEII Health Sciences Centre is getting an upgrade thanks to a group of women from the Ummah Mosque.

Family rooms are rooms equipped with furniture and some amenities to give patients and their family and friends a space outside the patient’s room that is more comfortable and inviting.

“When you get here, it’s very draining for families.” said Bill Bean, CEO of the QEII Foundation.

“It’s very difficult, the need to have some place that feels like home. It’s not home, but we can make it feel like home.”

Lama Issa says she has seen first hand the importance of such rooms, as they’ve been a gathering place for those supporting Kawthar Barho and her husband Ebraheim Barho, who suffered severe burns and was put into an induced coma following a tragic fire that claimed the lives of their seven children.

Issa says a group of women is now working to raise $10,000 to upgrade the room in honour of the family.

“We’re trying to give back to the hospital. We’ve seen how much they were generous and supportive for the Barho family and their crisis,” she said.

The money raised will be used to transform the room into something that’s more modern and comfortable.

“The renovation will include new furniture, new tiles, painting of the room and a new TV as well,” said Issa.

“We’re starting off with businesses, approaching businesses to see if they can support us. Down the road, we’re going to have fundraising events like bake sales, art sales and craft sales,” said Lubna Channa.

Donations can also be made through the Ummah Mosque Website under the campaign “Muslims Give Back” or directly through the QEII Foundation’s website.

“Just reference the Barho family project, 100 per cent of the funds will go directly to this space.” said Bean.

“If we could raise $10,000, $15,000, $20,0000, we could change this place, which will help change the experience of families who are going through very, very difficult times, like the Barho family have.”