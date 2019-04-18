hydro outage
April 18, 2019 11:28 am
Updated: April 18, 2019 11:30 am

North End facing Hydro outage

By Online Journalist  Global News
Global News / File
Manitoba Hydro is responding to a major power outage that appears to have affected a large section of Winnipeg’s North End.

There’s no information currently available on when it’s expected to be repaired, but Hydro said early reports attribute the outage to a pole fire.

