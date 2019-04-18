A look at what is open and closed in London over the Easter long weekend

There are some closures to keep in mind as we head into the Easter long weekend.

Good Friday is a statutory holiday, so municipal, provincial and federal government offices and schools will be closed on Friday, as well as Easter Monday.

Most grocery stores, banks, the LCBO, Beer Stores and the Labatt Store are also closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Malls, including White Oaks Mall, Masonville Place and Westmount Shopping Centre, will also be closed on those days.

READ MORE: London-area golf course embracing 4/20 celebrations on Saturday

If you do need to get any shopping done on the weekend, Saturday will be your best bet as malls, grocery stores, the LCBO and Beer Stores are all open for the day.

All London Public Library branches will be closed Friday, Sunday and Monday.

Mail will not be delivered between Friday and Monday and will resume Tuesday.

The LTC says its buses are running Friday but on a Sunday schedule.