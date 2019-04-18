London-area golf course embracing 4/20 celebrations on Saturday

It comes as no surprise that London’s two up-and-running cannabis retail stores are planning for a busy 4/20 on Saturday. But at least one other business, a nearby golf course, also plans to capitalize on the unofficial holiday for weed enthusiasts.

Pine Knot Golf and Country Club is boasting a 4/20 special — a round of golf and a cart for $42 — to let people know the Dorchester-area course is cannabis-friendly.

READ MORE: Toronto’s only operating cannabis retail store not wheelchair accessible on opening day

Its general manager, Erik Kirkpatrick, tells 980 CFPL that weed has long been a part of golfing culture.

“I’ve been in the golf course business for 20 years, and I’ve seen it every single year on regular,” he said, referring to people who take a puff before hitting a putt.

“What surprises people now is that maybe people aren’t trying to hide it quite as much.”

A post about the special on Pine Knot’s Facebook page emphasizes the club is inclusive to both people who want to enjoy a bit of green out on the greens and those who’d rather stick to just golf. A pair of snacks or a hot dog will run you $4.20.

“Golf is supposed to be fun and that is always true at Pine Knot!” the post reads. “We only ask that you be respectful of our other patrons who do not take part in smoking! Let’s have fun and enjoy the greens!”

J London, which opened its doors at 691 Richmond St. last week, is planning a grand opening event for Saturday. A consultant at the shop, David Craig, says they’ll have extra staff on the floor to manage customers’ needs.

READ MORE: London’s first pot shop Central Cannabis opens to huge demand

“There are a lot of cannabis enthusiasts in London,” he said.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve the community, and it’s really fun. Like everybody who comes down here has a really good time. It’s going to be a great weekend.”

Central Cannabis, at 666 Wonderland Rd. N., opened on April 1. London’s third cannabis retail store, Tweed, is still waiting on the province for retail store authorization before opening at 1025 Wellington Rd.