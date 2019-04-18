N.S. man charged with sexual interference wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

RCMP in Nova Scotia have obtained a province-wide arrest warrant for a man charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Police say they have not been able to locate Brandon Little, 22, who also uses the name Brandon Seeton.

The charges against Little stem from a complaint made to RCMP in October 2018. It’s alleged he committed sexual assaults against young children in Hants County.

Little is described as a white male, five feet seven inches tall and 137 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

The public is asked not to approach Little if they see him. Instead, people should call RCMP at 902-883-7077 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.