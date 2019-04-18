Sports
April 18, 2019 2:23 am

Prince George sweeps Fred Page Cup championship in four games

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Courtesy: BCHL/ Global Okanagan
A A

The 2019 BCHL Fred Page Cup belongs to the Prince George Spruce Kings after the team won four games in a row against the Vernon Vipers.

More than 2,200 Vipers fans went home disappointed, but proud of their team for making it to the finals.

“It was a great and exciting season! I’m a little sad that the vipers didn’t get to win the Royal Bank cup. They really deserved to win it all,” @Cheryl17074646 posted to Twitter, in response to another fan’s pride.

The Spruce Kings won 3-1 on Wednesday night to capture their first Fred Page Cup in franchise history.

Nolan Welsh, Ben Poisson and Patrick Cozzi each scored for Prince George.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Spruce Kings on cusp of sweeping Vipers for Cup

Vernon’s lone goal was scored by Teddy Wooding on a power play in the third period.

Prince George moves on to play at the National Junior A Championship which takes place in Brooks, Alberta May 11-19.

 

 

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Hockey
bchl
Fred Page Cup
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Prince George Spruce Kings
Sports
Spruce Kings
vernon vipers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.