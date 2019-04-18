Prince George sweeps Fred Page Cup championship in four games

The 2019 BCHL Fred Page Cup belongs to the Prince George Spruce Kings after the team won four games in a row against the Vernon Vipers.

More than 2,200 Vipers fans went home disappointed, but proud of their team for making it to the finals.

“It was a great and exciting season! I’m a little sad that the vipers didn’t get to win the Royal Bank cup. They really deserved to win it all,” @Cheryl17074646 posted to Twitter, in response to another fan’s pride.

The Spruce Kings won 3-1 on Wednesday night to capture their first Fred Page Cup in franchise history.

It was a memorable night for the city of Prince George and the Spruce Kings, as they swept the Vernon Vipers with a 3-1 victory in game four – capturing their first Fred Page Cup championship in franchise history! Check out the highlights in #BCHLin60! pic.twitter.com/LrKJ1NZLi9 — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) April 18, 2019

Nolan Welsh, Ben Poisson and Patrick Cozzi each scored for Prince George.

Vernon’s lone goal was scored by Teddy Wooding on a power play in the third period.

Prince George moves on to play at the National Junior A Championship which takes place in Brooks, Alberta May 11-19.