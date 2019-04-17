Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little nominated for NHL award

Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little is the team’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Little hasn’t missed a game the last two seasons.

Congratulations to Bryan Little on his nomination for the 2018-19 King Clancy Memorial Trophy! The trophy is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." pic.twitter.com/sxcAB8HCqF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 17, 2019

Little was selected by the Jets and is one of 31 nominees for the annual award. A selection committee will now determine the finalists and the winner. The winner will receive a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity of their choice.

The three finalists will be revealed on April 23 with the winner to be announced at the annual NHL awards.

Matt Hendricks was nominated by the Jets last season.

The trophy was first presented in 1988.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominees

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Boston Bruins: Zdeno Chara

Buffalo Sabres: Jack Eichel

Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano

Carolina Hurricanes: Justin Faulk

Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford

Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno

Dallas Stars: John Klingberg

Detroit Red Wings: Jimmy Howard

Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl

Florida Panthers: Roberto Luongo

Los Angeles Kings: Tyler Toffoli

Minnesota Wild: Jason Zucker

Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi

Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne

New Jersey Devils: Kyle Palmieri

New York Islanders: Anders Lee

New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist

Ottawa Senators: Mark Borowiecki

Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux

Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Murray

San Jose Sharks: Brenden Dillon

St. Louis Blues: Ryan O’Reilly

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan Callahan

Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman

Vancouver Canucks: Alexander Edler

Vegas Golden Knights: Deryk Engelland

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Bryan Little