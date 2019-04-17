Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little nominated for NHL award
Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little is the team’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
The award is given “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Little hasn’t missed a game the last two seasons.
Little was selected by the Jets and is one of 31 nominees for the annual award. A selection committee will now determine the finalists and the winner. The winner will receive a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity of their choice.
The three finalists will be revealed on April 23 with the winner to be announced at the annual NHL awards.
Matt Hendricks was nominated by the Jets last season.
The trophy was first presented in 1988.
King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominees
Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler
Arizona Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Boston Bruins: Zdeno Chara
Buffalo Sabres: Jack Eichel
Calgary Flames: Mark Giordano
Carolina Hurricanes: Justin Faulk
Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford
Colorado Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog
Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno
Dallas Stars: John Klingberg
Detroit Red Wings: Jimmy Howard
Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl
Florida Panthers: Roberto Luongo
Los Angeles Kings: Tyler Toffoli
Minnesota Wild: Jason Zucker
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi
Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne
New Jersey Devils: Kyle Palmieri
New York Islanders: Anders Lee
New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist
Ottawa Senators: Mark Borowiecki
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux
Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Murray
San Jose Sharks: Brenden Dillon
St. Louis Blues: Ryan O’Reilly
Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan Callahan
Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman
Vancouver Canucks: Alexander Edler
Vegas Golden Knights: Deryk Engelland
Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson
Winnipeg Jets: Bryan Little
