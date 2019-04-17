So, who is Kyle Connor? Rising Winnipeg Jets star nets five points in four playoff games – so far

The man piloting the Jets this post-season is a 22-year-old forward who has a team-high five points in four playoff games.

So just who the heck is Kyle Connor?

The young man who was drafted 17th overall in 2015 spent most of last season with the Manitoba Moose. Now, the Michigan product is a rising superstar for the Winnipeg Jets’ latest playoff run.

If you stayed awake to watch the Jets beat the St. Louis Blues in overtime Tuesday night, you saw this moment:

And here it is in GIF form:

But Connor stayed humble about the OT winning goal.

🎥 “It was just kind of a sense a relief, a lot of excitement honestly, just there’s nothing better celebrating with teammates all coming in there.” – Kyle Connor on his overtime winning goal. #WPGvsSTL pic.twitter.com/lCCEDUDBtd — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 17, 2019

“We just stuck with it, fought the whole game,” he said of the win. “It’s exciting, we’re ready to go home.”

A few facts about Connor:

The Jets landed Connor, a left-winger, in the first round in 2015

He spent only one season in school with his hometown University of Michigan Wolverines before turning pro

Connor split his first two years between the Jets and the Manitoba Moose in the AHL

This past season marked his first full year, netting him 34 goals and 32 assists in 82 games

Over the past season, Connor’s popularity has grown, especially thanks to a cheeky chicken meme floating around on social media.

If you’ve wondered what the KFC chant means, it’s Kyle Connor’s name … along with a certain swear word in the middle. Or you can substitute ‘freakin’ if you prefer to keep it non-greasy.

The team, players and fans have run with the joke.

There are even T-shirts for sale:

No matter what, fans will have at least two more games to watch KFC score.