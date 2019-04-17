View Full Results
KFC
April 17, 2019 2:09 pm

So, who is Kyle Connor? Rising Winnipeg Jets star nets five points in four playoff games – so far

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates in the background during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Jets won 6-3.

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
The man piloting the Jets this post-season is a 22-year-old forward who has a team-high five points in four playoff games.

So just who the heck is Kyle Connor?

The young man who was drafted 17th overall in 2015 spent most of last season with the Manitoba Moose. Now, the Michigan product is a rising superstar for the Winnipeg Jets’ latest playoff run.

If you stayed awake to watch the Jets beat the St. Louis Blues in overtime Tuesday night, you saw this moment:

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) falls over St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) as Connor scores during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in St. Louis. The Jets won 2-1 to even the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

And here it is in GIF form:

But Connor stayed humble about the OT winning goal.

“We just stuck with it, fought the whole game,” he said of the win. “It’s exciting, we’re ready to go home.”

A few facts about Connor:

  • The Jets landed Connor, a left-winger, in the first round in 2015
  • He spent only one season in school with his hometown University of Michigan Wolverines before turning pro
  • Connor split his first two years between the Jets and the Manitoba Moose in the AHL
  • This past season marked his first full year, netting him 34 goals and 32 assists in 82 games

Over the past season, Connor’s popularity has grown, especially thanks to a cheeky chicken meme floating around on social media.

If you’ve wondered what the KFC chant means, it’s Kyle Connor’s name … along with a certain swear word in the middle. Or you can substitute ‘freakin’ if you prefer to keep it non-greasy.

The team, players and fans have run with the joke.

 

There are even T-shirts for sale:

The Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connors immortalized on a t-shirt, because Winnipeggers are weird like that.

Submitted

No matter what, fans will have at least two more games to watch KFC score.

