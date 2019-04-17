Rick Zamperin: It isn’t easy being a Toronto Maple Leafs fan

Sometimes — heck, just about all the time — it isn’t easy being a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Just when they get your hopes up, like they did with a spirited 3-2 win over Boston in Game 3 and their wild comeback attempt in Game 4, the Leafs let you down.

Leafs pour on pressure with late rally but fall 6-4. Series is tied 2-2.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/zwcJzSFpKl — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 18, 2019

Toronto had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Bruins but lost 6-4 Wednesday night in a thrilling see-saw affair at Scotiabank Arena.

Leafs fans would have been exploding with joy if Toronto had won the pivotal fourth game of the series, but alas, they did not.

Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before Toronto fought back to tie the game early in the second period.

The Bruins then scored the next three goals to seemingly put the game out of reach, but the Leafs scored twice in a span of 95 seconds to make it a one-goal game with six and a half minutes left to play.

READ MORE: Leafs fan has flawlessly inserted himself into a legendary ‘Devils’ scene from Seinfeld

But much to the dismay of Leafs fans, that’s as close as Toronto would get.

Each team has won two games, neither has won two games in a row, and we’re left with a best of three.

Wednesday night’s game was one the Maple Leafs really wanted to win, and doing so would have put the Bruins under the gun.

But as all Leafs fans have come to learn, nothing comes easy — and Game 5 on Friday won’t be any different.

WATCH: Leaf Shack viewing party