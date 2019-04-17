Politics
April 17, 2019 10:01 pm

Rick Perry planning to leave the Trump administration, but not ‘any time soon,’ reports say

By Reuters

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Hungary, November 13, 2018.

REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
A A

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is planning to leave the Trump administration, but his departure is not imminent, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Perry, a former governor of Texas who has taken a leading role in President Donald Trump’s policy of boosting energy production, has been finalizing his departure, the source said.

WATCH: June 23, 2017 — Rick Perry struggles to support Trump’s energy budget, but says it’s his job to ‘robustly’ defend it

Perry‘s plan was first reported by Bloomberg. —

“There is no truth that Secretary Perry is departing the Administration any time soon. He is happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy,” said department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes.

READ MORE: Russian comics dupe U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry with prank call

© 2019 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
Rick Perry
rick perry donald trump
rick perry donald trump administration
rick perry leaving trump administration
rick perry planning trump administration exit
rick perry trump
rick perry trump administration

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.