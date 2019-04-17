London Knights end 2018-19 OHL season with annual awards ceremony

The London Knights put an official end to their 2018-19 season with their annual awards ceremony on Wednesday at Budweiser Gardens.

The Knights were knocked out of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs by the Guelph Storm on Tuesday in seven games.

London captain Evan Bouchard and second-year forward Connor McMichael each took home three awards.

Overager Will Lochead and defenceman Adam Boqvist each took home two.

Bouchard was named team MVP.

A complete list of awards and winners can be found below.

Bouchard, Alex Formenton, Joey Keane and Paul Cotter have signed with their NHL teams and will be off to the new frontiers of professional hockey. The Knights will have a decision to make on their three overage spots as four players, Cole Tymkin, Alex Turko, Riley Coome and Josh Nelson, are all eligible to fill one of the spots.

One of the biggest question marks will revolve around Boqvist. The Chicago Blackhawks can return the Swedish native to London or could also assign him to the American Hockey League since he was drafted by the ‘Hawks before playing in the OHL.

Liam Foudy’s speed and skill could also allow him to get a long look from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Everyone else from this year’s roster is eligible to return and there will be a few new names for Knights fans to learn.

Sean McGurn and Ben Roger are both coming off strong seasons and will have every chance to make it to the OHL as will players taken in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

Notes: Evan Bouchard is headed to Bakersfield to join Edmonton’s AHL team, Liam Foudy will be playing for the Cleveland Monsters and Alec Regula will be with Detroit’s farm team in Grand Rapids.

List of London Knights 2018-19 awards and winners

1. Sportsmanship and Ability Award: Adam Boqvist

2. Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Josh Nelson

3. Best Defensive Forward: Liam Foudy

4. Booster Club Player of the Year: Connor McMichael

5. Scholastic Player: William Lochead & Riley Coome

6. Coulter’s Pharmacy 3 Star Cup: Connor McMichael

7. Intensity Award: William Lochead

8. Don Brankley Community Service Award: Joseph Raaymakers

9. Hardest Working Player: Alex Formenton & Billy Moskal

10. Vaughn Custom Sports Most Improved: Connor McMichael

11. Heart Trophy: Alex Turko

12. Players Player (Doug Stacey): Alec Regula

13. Leading Scorer: Kevin Hancock

14. Dick-Hunter Play-Off Performer of the Year: Evan Bouchard & Adam Boqvist

15. Pete’s Sport’s Best Defenseman: Evan Bouchard

16. Rookie of the Year: Antonio Stranges

17. MVP: Evan Bouchard