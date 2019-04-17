Winnipeg native, Golden Knights forward Mark Stone up for Selke Trophy

Winnipeg’s Mark Stone was named as one of three finalists for the NHL’s Selke Trophy on Wednesday. The award is given to the best defensive forward.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is up for the award for the first time in his career, after finishing sixth in voting in 2015 while a member of the Ottawa Senators.

Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly are the other finalists. Bergeron is a finalist for a record eighth straight year, having already won the award on four separate occasions.

Stone, 26, was acquired by the Golden Knights at the trade deadline. He led the NHL with 122 takeaways, and also set a new career high with 33 goals. He has received votes for the Selke Trophy in each of the past three seasons.

The winner will be announced at the annual NHL Awards on June 19.

